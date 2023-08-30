General Nguema appointed as transitional president of Gabon following the coup

Gabon's coup leaders on Wednesday named Brice Oligui Nguema as the country's transitional president, according to a statement read on national television.

"General Oligui Nguema Brice was unanimously appointed chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, President of the Transition," the statement said, following a meeting of all military commanders and chiefs of staff.

Gen. Nguema, the former head of the most powerful security unit, the Gabonese Republican Guard, an independent military formation responsible for protecting government officials and buildings, is reportedly a cousin of deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

According to the statement, Nguema ordered the restoration of internet services as well as the signals of international radio and television channels in Gabon shortly after taking office.

Nguema, the son of a military officer, attended the Royal Military Academy of Meknes in Morocco.

He was one of Bongo's aides-de-camp before being promoted to commander in former President Omar Bongo's Republican Guard in 2009.

After the deposed president took power in 2009, he was posted on diplomatic missions to Morocco and Senegal. He returned a decade later to command the guard.

The announcement said that Nguema insisted on the need to "maintain calm and serenity in our beautiful country."

"As we enter a new era, we will guarantee peace, stability, and dignity for our beloved Gabon."

On Saturday, authorities had reportedly ordered internet shutdown as voting ended in presidential, parliamentary, and local elections to avoid the "risk of violence and the spread of disinformation."

On the same day, authorities announced the suspension of French media channels France 24, RFI, and TV5 Monde broadcasting in Gabon.

Meanwhile, a nightly curfew will remain in place until further notice.

A group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television earlier Wednesday and announced they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the vote.

Bongo has been in power for more than a decade.

Gabon is the latest African country to witness a recent military coup after Niger last month and Mali in 2022.