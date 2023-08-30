Rubiales' mother hospitalised after hunger strike

Angeles Bejar, the mother of the Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, speaks with journalists in Motril, Granada province, southern Spain, on Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023 at the church where she remains on a hunger strike. (AP Photo)

The mother of Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales, suspended for forcibly kissing a player during Spain's World Cup triumph, was taken to hospital Wednesday, the third day of her hunger strike.

Angeles Bejar, who began her protest against her son's treatment inside the Divina Pastora church in the southern seaside town of Motril, was evacuated and taken to hospital by the emergency services, parish priest Antonio Rodriguez told reporters.

"I have to tell you that she had a seizure and had to be rushed to hospital. She is no longer here," said the priest, adding that Angeles Bejar was "tired, with many (health) problems, and not just anaemia".

Rubiales' mother had promised to stay locked up in the church until Jenni Hermoso, the player who was kissed on the mouth by her son, "tells the truth" about what happened, a family member explained.

"This harassment is not fair. His mother, who is very religious, found refuge with God. She has started a hunger strike and does not want to leave the church", her niece Vanessa Ruiz Bejar said on Monday.

Contacted by AFP, Motril hospital would not confirm that she had been admitted as a patient.

Rubiales, 46, grew up in Motril and his father was the resort town's former mayor.

FIFA suspended him on Saturday after he forcefully kissed Hermoso on the mouth after Spain won the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20, sparking an outcry.



















