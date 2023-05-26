 Contact Us
Turkish gastronomy takes center stage: A culinary celebration in Vienna

On Thursday, Turkish cuisine took center stage in Vienna as it showcased a diverse range of specialties, with a particular emphasis on the culinary delights from the southern Hatay province. The event aimed to promote and highlight the rich flavors and unique dishes of Turkish gastronomy to an international audience in Vienna.

Published May 26,2023
Turkish Cuisine Week, an annual gastronomic event, is being held for the second time under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry from May 21-27.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhun, provided distinguished guests with information about the event, which was organized by his wife, Azize Ceyhun.



Guests were then served dishes prepared by Turkish chefs Aytaç Çoban and Saadet Yarar.