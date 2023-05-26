Turkish gastronomy takes center stage: A culinary celebration in Vienna

Turkish cuisine, with a particular focus on a large variety of specialties from southern Hatay province, was promoted Thursday in Vienna.





Turkish Cuisine Week, an annual gastronomic event, is being held for the second time under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry from May 21-27.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhun, provided distinguished guests with information about the event, which was organized by his wife, Azize Ceyhun.







Guests were then served dishes prepared by Turkish chefs Aytaç Çoban and Saadet Yarar.