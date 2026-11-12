EU SAYS UKRAINES SECURITY INSEPARABLE FROM EUROPES AS LEADERS GATHER IN IRELAND

EU says Ukraine's security inseparable from Europe's as leaders gather in Ireland

European Council President Antonio Costa reiterated Thursday that Europe's security is inseparable from Ukraine's as leaders gathered in Ireland for the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

Addressing the summit, Costa said the EPC had provided a forum for countries across the continent to discuss European security amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

The first EPC summit was held in Prague in October 2022, months after the war began.

"These summits have been very important to underline that the security of all European nations, the security of our continent, is inseparable from Ukraine's security," he noted.

Costa stressed that the principle was more important than ever as discussions on ending the war in Ukraine intensified.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on Thursday, a day after the latest round of US-mediated Ukraine peace talks concluded in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.

Costa emphasized that Ukraine, like any sovereign nation, must be free to choose its partners, allies and future.

"Europe's security cannot be discussed without an European voice at the table," he noted as another important principle.

Turning to Europe's security architecture, Costa said the continent once had a functioning framework that was gradually undermined and "ultimately destroyed" by Russia's war on Ukraine.

"These principles remain as relevant today as indispensable for a just and lasting peace today as they were 50 years ago, the European Union will continue to defend them," he added.

-'Recent years have seen a more fragmented global trading environment'

Speaking at the summit's opening, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin urged European partners to strengthen cooperation across trade, energy, infrastructure and people-to-people ties.

He said countries needed to "deepen the bonds between us, whether in trade, energy, infrastructure, or in people-to-people links."

"Recent years have seen a more fragmented global trading environment, as some have stepped back from an open, rules-based border," he added.

Martin warned that supply chains across Europe had been strained and disrupted as winter approached, while high energy costs were placing households and businesses under "greater pressure."

"Together, our European political community represents over 700 million people. We are a community that shares values, a commitment to democracy, and a strong wish to work together for the benefit of our people."





