EU’s Kallas hopes new US Congress will maintain support for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that she hopes the new US Congress will continue supporting Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia following the US midterm elections.

"Yes, of course, US voters have made their choice clear," Kallas said at a news conference in Brussels in response to a question about the election results. "I hope that the new Congress and the new Senate will continue supporting Ukraine and also putting more pressure on Russia."

Kallas stressed the importance of transatlantic cooperation, saying, "Europe, as well as the US, we are much stronger together."

She said pressure would send a clear message to Russia to stop the war.

US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party suffered a major defeat in Tuesday's elections, with major media outlets projecting that Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.





