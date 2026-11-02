EU 'strongly' condemns Houthi escalation in Yemen, attacks on Saudi Arabia

The EU on Monday "strongly" condemned the Houthis' escalation in Yemen and attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In a statement issued by the office of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the bloc expressed solidarity with Yemen's internationally recognized government and Saudi Arabia.

It also called for an immediate end to all Houthi "military actions."

"We call on all actors, including Iran to cease all military support to the Houthis, in violation of several United Nations Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledging to increase support for the country's internationally recognized government.

The bloc said its assistance would focus particularly on advancing reforms and addressing Yemen's worsening economic, humanitarian and human rights situation.