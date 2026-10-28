EU says it was notified before Stubb-Store-Putin call, stressing need for united message

The European Union was informed ahead of a recent call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the European Commission said Wednesday.

"We were informed before the call," EU Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told reporters at a media briefing in Brussels.

She stressed that the EU must maintain a united position in any engagement with the Russian leader.

"What is important here is that we keep a united message with this regard, with whatever talks are held with President Putin. Now, with regard to upcoming discussions, we have no further information to share at this point," said Pinho.

Another spokesperson, Christian Wigand, reiterated the bloc's support for Kyiv, saying Russia had so far shown "no signs of willingness" to end the war. "But of course, we are engaging in diplomatic efforts in this context."

The remarks came after a call Tuesday between Stubb, Store and Putin, which drew criticism from some European leaders, including those in Denmark, Estonia, Sweden and Lithuania.





