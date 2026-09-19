EU urges US to reconsider visa denial for Palestinian delegation

The EU on Saturday urged the US to reconsider its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian delegation ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The EU External Action Service (EEAS) said it regretted the decision to continue the visa denial for a second consecutive year.

"In light of its existing headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as host state, we urge the United States for this decision to be reconsidered," said EEAS Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anouar El Anouni.

The statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly's annual high-level session, which is scheduled to take place next week in New York.

The US administration has maintained visa restrictions on senior Palestinian officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, for a second consecutive year.

On Sept. 17, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by a vote of 152-3 allowing Abbas to address the upcoming session by video link after the US denied him a visa.

The resolution was adopted ahead of the 81st session of the General Assembly.





