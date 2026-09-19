New Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon despite US deal

Israeli warplanes launched fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday amid ongoing violations of a US-mediated framework agreement, state news agency NNA reported.

Two airstrikes hit the Old Square neighborhood in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

A third strike targeted an ambulance team as it was heading to the site of the attacks in the town.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.

The strikes came despite the US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since early March, killing nearly 4,400 people and injuring over 12,300 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades and other areas occupied during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current conflict.