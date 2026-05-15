EUS ENLARGEMENT COMMISSIONER SAYS KOSOVOS MEMBERSHIP PATH TIED TO REFORM PROGRESS

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said Friday that Kosovo's progress toward EU accession negotiations would depend on implementing reforms and advancing normalization talks with Serbia.

Kos made the remarks after meetings in Pristina with Acting President Albulena Haxhiu and Caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti, according to Kosovo news outlet Gazeta Express.

"There is a place for Kosovo in the European Union and in the accession process," Kos said.

"Usually, we do not work with dates, but rather based on progress and how successful a country is. Then we will be in a position to begin negotiations, real negotiations," she added.

Kos said the implementation of reforms and progress in the EU-facilitated dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade would remain key factors in determining Kosovo's path toward membership.

She also stressed that EU accession is not only a technical process but is also influenced by political dynamics within member states.

"My call to action to every candidate country is to engage with the member states as well, and then this can happen," Kos said.

While declining to provide a timeline for Kosovo's accession, she reaffirmed her support for the country's European path.

Kosovo applied for EU membership in 2022 and is currently considered a potential candidate country.

However, its bid remains in the early stages and is complicated by the fact that not all EU member states recognize its independence.