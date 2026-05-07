EU agrees to ban AI tools for abusive sexualized deepfakes

EU member states and European Parliament negotiators have agreed to ban artificial intelligence applications used to create non-consensual sexualized deepfakes, the Cypriot EU Council presidency said early on Thursday.



At the same time, other rules regarding artificial intelligence (AI) are set to be simplified in order to unlock the economic potential of the technology in Europe.



Before the changes can take effect, the agreement still needs formal approval from the European Parliament's plenary session and EU member states. This is typically considered a formality.



If adopted, the ban would be enforced from December 2, 2026 by the EU's AI Office, which was established two years ago.

