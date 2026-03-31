EU Council chief calls for de-escalation, protection of civilians amid Mideast tensions

EU Council President Antonio Costa stressed the urgent need for de‑escalation and respect for international law amid the ongoing Middle East escalation, stressing the protection of civilians and civil infrastructure.

In a phone call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, Costa urged restraint from all parties and highlighted the importance of safeguarding non‑combatants and their communities.

"The current situation in the Middle East is extremely dangerous. ... I urged for de-escalation and restraint, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the need for all parties to fully respect international law," he said through US social media company X.

He added that the loss of innocent lives, including in the Minab school of Iran, is deeply regrettable.

Footage shows a missile hitting a facility inside a naval base operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the southern Iranian town of Minab on Feb. 28, when the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran began.

Costa also urged Tehran to halt what he described as "unacceptable" attacks on the neighboring countries and to engage constructively in diplomatic efforts, notably under the auspices of the UN, to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"There must be space for diplomacy. The EU stands ready to contribute to all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and for a lasting solution to end the hostilities, while addressing the broader security concerns posed by Iran," he added.

The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran has killed hundreds of people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials. Tehran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.





