EU tightens checks on Chinese imports after baby formula recalls

The European Union has stepped up border controls on imports of arachidonic acid oil from China following global recalls of infant formula linked to contamination, according to a decision published Wednesday in the bloc's Official Journal.

Starting Thursday, customs authorities across the EU will be required to inspect 50% of shipments arriving from China that contain the substance, which the decision said "is likely to constitute a serious risk for human health."

The move comes after several major manufacturers including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis recalled infant formula products in more than 60 countries since December over concerns they may be contaminated with the toxin cereulide.

EU agencies specializing in food safety and disease prevention said seven European countries, including Belgium, have reported cases of babies experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming the affected formula milk.

French authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants, the most recent on Feb. 5, over suspected links to the recalled products.

Arachidonic acid oil imported from China has been identified as the source of the contamination.





