EU imposes sanctions on 8 individuals involved in human rights violation in Russia

The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight individuals suspected to be responsible ⁠for serious ⁠human rights violations and undermining the rule of law in Russia, the ⁠Council said on Monday in a statement.

The individuals are members of the judiciary responsible for sentencing prominent Russian activists on what the EU describes as politically motivated charges and ⁠heads ⁠of penal colonies where political prisoners were held in inhuman and degrading conditions, the statement said.

The sanctioned people include Aleksei Vasilyevich Valizer, head of a penal ⁠colony, and Anton Vladimirovisch Rychar, head of a pre-trial detention center.

As part of the sanctions, they have been banned from travelling or ⁠transiting ‌through ‌the EU, their ⁠assets were frozen and ‌EU citizens and companies are forbidden ⁠from making funds available ⁠to them, it added.























