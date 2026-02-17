EU must do more on climate adaptation, experts say

The European Union must urgently step up preparations for the growing risks linked to climate change, climate researchers said in a report released on Tuesday, warning that efforts across the bloc need to be better coordinated.



"Weather- and climate-related extreme events are already causing severe losses across Europe," said Ottmar Edenhofer, chair of the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change, which published the report. "Extreme heat alone has resulted in tens of thousands of premature deaths in recent years."



Beyond damage to ecosystems, climate-related disasters are inflicting economic losses averaging around €45 billion ($53.3 billion) per year, Edenhofer added.



The Copenhagen-based advisory board warned that these dangers are likely to intensify. Europe is warming roughly twice as fast as the global average, with impacts already being felt across all regions, it said.



Alongside efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change is crucial, the board stressed.



Among its recommendations to make the EU more resilient, the board called for mandating and harmonizing climate risk assessments across EU policies and member states.



It also recommended a clear "vision for a climate-resilient EU by 2050," increased mobilization of public and private investment and the integration of climate risks into all policy areas.



The EU should prepare for different future scenarios and continuously monitor and evaluate adaptation measures, the advisory body said.

