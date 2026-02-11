EU foreign policy chief says holding elections in Ukraine during war would ‘not be a good solution'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that holding elections in Ukraine while the war with Russia is ongoing would "definitely not be a good solution," stressing that wartime conditions make democratic processes extremely difficult.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, Kallas referred to media reports suggesting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may announce preparations for possible spring presidential elections and a peace referendum.

"Majority of European countries have in their constitution a provision that elections are not held during war," said Kallas. "And why? Because if you have elections, there is always fighting inside between different factions, and when you have outside attacks, literally, then you just can't hold elections because your adversary is outside, and you need to concentrate all the efforts to counter that."

She rejected narratives suggesting Russia is gaining the upper hand in the war, saying Moscow is facing mounting challenges.

"What is important is to know that Russia is not winning this war. The casualty rates are surging. Their economy is not doing well," she said, adding that EU defense ministers are discussing further ways to support Ukraine.

Kallas said the meeting will also focus on EU contributions to Ukraine's future security guarantees, including plans to train Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian territory.

"We have identified two training centers that could be used for that purpose," she said.

She also touched on NATO's newly agreed Arctic Sentry mission, saying the EU is developing a revised Arctic strategy that, unlike previous ones, will address security concerns alongside climate and environmental issues.

But she cautioned against shifting from Ukraine. "It is also important that we, of course, remain vigilant, but don't draw our attention away from where the threats currently are, which is, of course, Ukraine," she said.

Kallas emphasized close coordination between the EU and NATO to avoid duplication, noting that while the alliance sets capability targets, EU member states and defense industries must align to meet them.