EU donates $2.3M to address humanitarian needs in DR Congo

The EU on Wednesday announced a donation of €2 million ($2.3 million) to support communities affected by conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province.

A statement by the Delegation of the EU in Congo said the funding will provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people in urgent need, in response to the upsurge in violence and increased humanitarian needs in the province of South Kivu.

The ongoing armed conflict in Congo, particularly in the Uvira, Fizi and Kalehe regions, has resulted in the displacement of an estimated 500,000 people, including more than 90,000 to neighboring Burundi, a number that continues to grow every day, according to the EU.

"This emergency response project will be implemented until the end of June 2026 and will benefit internally displaced populations in the hardest-hit areas of Uvira, Fizi and Kalehe," the statement said.

It added that the funding will supplement the efforts of its partners to provide the necessary assistance with a focus on cash assistance, protection, water, sanitation and hygiene interventions.

The conflict in eastern Congo continues to lead to mass displacement in South Kivu province as thousands flee ongoing violence amid depletion of local resources.

M23 has been at the center of the conflict in eastern Congo.

The rebel group controls significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier in 2025.

The UN, Kinshasa, and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.