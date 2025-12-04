Dutch parliament opposes EU’s 2035 ban on new fossil-fuel cars

The lower house of Dutch parliament, Tweede Kamer, urged the government on Wednesday to oppose the EU's planned 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars.

The motion, introduced by PVV MP Hidde Heutink, passed on Wednesday with support from various parties such as VVD, 50PLUS, DENK, SGP, JA21, BBB and FVD, according to the Dutch daily NL Times.

Heutink noted that the ban "will damage the Dutch and European economies."

In the meantime, caretaker Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Robert Tieman said the Cabinet acknowledges the challenges facing the car industry and described the growing number of electric cars as a "positive development."

He added that reversing the transition to electric cars would cause greater damage, as it would "undermine investment certainty and the reliability the government owes to businesses."