Tunisia summons EU ambassador for failure to 'respect diplomatic rules': statement

President Kais Saied summoned the EU ambassador to Tunisia Wednesday, protesting what he described as a failure to follow diplomatic protocols, following the envoy's recent meeting with a major trade union leader.

Published November 26,2025
Tunisia's President Kais Saied summoned the European Union's ambassador Wednesday to protest the "failure to respect diplomatic rules", according to a brief statement that did not provide information about the alleged breach in protocol.

The president went on to slam the envoy over "the use of practices outside of official frameworks recognised by diplomatic customs".

The statement comes days after EU ambassador to Tunisia Giuseppe Perrone met with the leader of a large trade union in the north African country.