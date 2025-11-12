EU says 6 member states may seek exemption from migration pact

Six countries-Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Austria and Poland-can seek full or partial exemption from the EU's Pact on Migration and Asylum set to enter into force in mid-2026, the European Commission said.

"Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria and Poland face a significant migratory situation because of the cumulative pressures of the last five years. They will have the possibility to request the Council to grant a full or partial deduction from their contributions to the Solidarity Pool for the upcoming year," the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the Solidarity Pool, member states are expected to contribute to the bloc's border management through relocation, financial support and alternative measure or a combination of such measures.

The commission also noted that Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration, Spain and Italy are "under migratory pressure due to the disproportionate level of arrival," and added that they will be eligible to access the pool.

"Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Finland are at risk of migratory pressure, either because of high numbers of arrivals in the preceding year, ongoing strains on their reception systems or the threat of weaponisation of migration that could create disproportionate obligations in the upcoming year," it further said.

The commission said that these countries will have priority access to the EU Migration Support Toolbox, which offers technical and financial assistance to ease the strain.

It also announced that it will launch a €250 million ($289 million) tender supporting the purchase of drone and anti-drone capabilities to help states facing "hybrid threats and increasing drone incursions."