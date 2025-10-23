EU PREPARED TO FILL UKRAINES FINANCIAL NEEDS FOR 2026 AND 2027, COSTA SAYS

EU prepared to fill Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027, Costa says

EU countries will on Thursday agree on filling the financial needs of Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, EU Council President Antonio Costa said.

"Today we will take the political decision to ensure the financial needs from Ukraine to 2026 and 2027," Costa said before a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

"The technicality of the solutions, we continue to work on with the European Commission, but the most important is the political decision."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels welcomed new sanction packages by the U.S. and the EU and called for more pressure to force Russia to negotiate a ceasefire.

"The 19th package is very important, ... but American sanctions are also very important, and this is a good signal to other countries in the world to join the sanctions," Zelenskiy told reporters upon his arrival for the summit.