EU to finalize 19th sanctions package against Russia: Foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the ministers will primarily focus on Ukraine as the bloc prepares to adopt its 19th sanctions package against Russia later this week.

European Union foreign ministers gathered in Luxembourg to discuss a new round of sanctions against Russia, the situation in Gaza, and growing global supply-chain risks amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

"We are expecting this week also to adopt the 19th package of sanctions. Unfortunately, not today, but we have a leaders' meeting coming up Thursday," Kallas said, speaking to reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Kallas stressed that Russia "only understands strength" and shows no genuine interest in peace despite recent diplomatic overtures by US President Donald Trump, who is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest in two weeks.

"Of course, all efforts for peace are welcome, but we don't see Russia really wanting peace. My wish would have been that it's President Zelenskyy who meets Putin, because it's actually them who have to agree on this," she added.

She said EU ministers are also working to tighten enforcement against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," a network of vessels allegedly helping Moscow bypass Western oil-export restrictions.

"We are discussing with the member states how to better coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet. We need to be more creative because they are also creative in bypassing these measures," she said.





- GAZA AND MIDDLE EAST PEACE EFFORTS

Turning to the Middle East, Kallas said ministers would assess next steps following the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month between Israel and Hamas.

"The ceasefire is the first stress test ... It's a good first phase, but of course we need to work on what more can be done to achieve a sustainable peace," she said, adding that the EU must help ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

The bloc has been weighing possible sanctions against certain Israeli officials and broader trade measures in response to the conflict, though Kallas signaled that the situation had evolved since the latest developments.

"Of course, the situation has changed, considering the developments of the last week. We will discuss today with the foreign ministers these measures that are on the table," she said.





