EU vows cooperation with US on security guarantees for Ukraine

European Council President Antonio Costa reaffirmed that they will continue to work together with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine following a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

"We will work together with the United States on concrete and essential security guarantees. Together with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and the U.S., we will prepare the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace," Costa wrote on US social media company X following the videoconference with the EU leaders.

He reiterated the 27-member bloc's "unity" and "unwavering support" for Ukraine, stressing its "commitment" to maintain pressure on Russia while prioritizing efforts to halt the killing, advance prisoner exchanges, and secure the return of "abducted" children.

"We must continue to support the Ukrainian people and move forward with the enlargement process. Ukraine's future also lies in the prosperity and stability that EU membership can provide," Costa added.

EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted on X that the "unity" among European leaders in the meeting was "palpable," underlining that everyone is "committed" to a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and the bloc's "vital security interests."

"Putin cannot be trusted to honour any promise or commitment. Therefore, security guarantees must be strong and credible enough to deter Russia from re-grouping and re-attacking. The EU will contribute to these security guarantees, notably by the training of Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening Ukraine's armed forces and defence industry," Kallas said.

She also noted that the EU will continue to target Russia's war economy, highlighting that the next sanctions package against Moscow would be ready by next month.

Ahead of the videoconference of the EU leaders, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Tuesday to brief allies on Monday's Washington talks on Ukraine.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy and multiple European leaders in the White House on Monday, where they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and other ways to end the Ukraine war.

The US president said his administration began preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents.