EU urges Cambodia, Thailand to de-escalate border tensions

The EU and France on Thursday voiced deep concern over rising tensions between Cambodia and Thailand following deadly clashes along their shared border.

EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc was "deeply concerned" by reports of civilian casualties and called on both countries to refrain from further violence.

"We call on both sides to de-escalate and resolve disputes through dialogue and other peaceful means in line with international law, including the UN Charter," El Anouni said on X.

France also issued a statement condemning the violence and offering condolences to the victims' families.

"France expresses its deep concern following the armed clashes on the border between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24, which cost the lives of several people," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry urged both countries "to immediately cease fighting and resolve their differences peacefully, in accordance with international law."

It also advised French nationals to avoid traveling to the affected border area, and recommended that those already there leave without delay and contact French diplomatic missions for assistance.

Thailand said it hit Cambodian military sites, while Cambodia hit several places near the border with rockets. The latest clash took place a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

On Thursday, 12 people, including a soldier, were killed in Thailand.

Cambodia has released no information on whether there were any casualties on their side.

The two sides have given differing accounts of who initiated the fire on Thursday.

Cambodia has sought "urgent" intervention by the UN Security Council amid the escalating tensions with Thailand.

Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades as bilateral tensions have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.