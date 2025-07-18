GERMANYS DOBRINDT HOSTS EU COLLEAGUES FOR TALKS ON MIGRATION

Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is set to receive his counterparts from several EU countries on the Zugspitze mountain in Bavaria on Friday for talks on migration.



The aim is to issue a joint declaration calling for a tightening of European asylum policy.



Ministers from France, Poland, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic, as well as EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, are due to attend.



The German government wants to "sharpen and toughen" the joint European asylum system, Dobrindt told German news magazine Focus.



"We will launch a joint initiative with five states in July and formulate a joint statement to the European Commission," he added.



It is expected to centre on better protection of the European Union's external borders and deportations to countries to which those affected have no connection.