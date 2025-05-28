EU 'strongly condemns' ongoing settler violence in occupied West Bank

The EU 'strongly' condemned on Wednesday the ongoing settler violence in the occupied West Bank, calling on Israel to take "immediate, decisive steps" to stop the attacks and hold perpetrators accountable.

"The EU strongly condemns the ongoing settler violence in the occupied West Bank. Intimidation campaigns, physical and verbal attacks, and the destruction and burning of property and homes are leading to the displacement of entire Palestinian communities," the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

"Israel must immediately take decisive steps to address this issue and ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable," Kallas said.

She further condemned incidents during Jerusalem Day in the Old City, particularly "incitement to violence and intimidation of residents and journalists."

Kallas warned that "the provocative actions by Israeli political leaders in this context undermine the special status and character of Jerusalem and its Old City."

She also voiced strong criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza, describing the "disproportionate use of force" and the deaths of civilians as "unacceptable."

"Israel's military operation in Gaza, the disproportionate use of force and the deaths of civilians cannot be tolerated," the statement said, adding that the targeting of civilian infrastructure must stop.

She called for a return to the ceasefire, which was abandoned by Israel in March, leading to the release of all hostages and a permanent end to hostilities through negotiations.

"The EU reiterates that humanitarian aid must never be politicised or militarised. It recalls the role of the UN in distributing humanitarian assistance," the statement added. The UN has distanced itself from the activities Israeli-approved the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which on Monday said it began distributing aid in the Palestinian enclave, after over a two-month full Israeli blockade.

Earlier, Kallas had called for a review of the EU's association agreement with Israel over its actions in Gaza.






