EU to present new trade proposals to US negotiators next week, Bloomberg News reports

The European Union is planning to share a paper with the U.S. next week that will set out a package of proposals to kick-start trade negotiations with the Trump administration, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The paper will propose lowering trade and non-tariff barriers, boosting European investments in the US, cooperating on global challenges such as tackling China's steel overcapacity and purchasing US goods like liquefied natural gas and technologies, the report added.































