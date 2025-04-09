EU Parliament members urged ‘immediate’ lifting of measures against Kosovo

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged an "immediate" lifting of measures against Kosovo, according to a statement Wednesday.

"Calling for the immediate lifting of the EU measures against Kosovo, which are no longer justified as Kosovo has fulfilled the EU requirements, MEPs underline that the measures stand in gross contradiction to Kosovo's commitment to European values," it said.

The MEPs underscored that measures "hinder" the resumption of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue "in good faith."

The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, launched in 2011 and facilitated by the EU, aims to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo following Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, which Belgrade does not recognize. While some agreements have been reached over the years, implementation has often stalled.

The MEPs urged Kosovo and Serbia to implement the Brussels and Ohrid agreements and "lifting Serbia's opposition to Kosovo's membership of regional and international organizations."

"The two countries should also avoid unilateral actions that could undermine the dialogue process," according to the statement.

The MEPs also adopted a report on Kosovo's progress in 2023 and 2024 toward joining the EU.

"Kosovo's determination to join the European Union has been constant and all efforts to bring Kosovo out of the 'grey zone' are in the interests of both Kosovo and the EU," the report stressed.

The MEPs expressed "full support" for Kosovo's membership application to the Council of Europe, its intention to join the NATO Partnership for Peace program and other international organizations.