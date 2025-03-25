EU has strength to counter possible US tariffs: Italian president

The EU has the strength to counter possible tariffs by the US, said Italy's president on Monday, reported local media.

Speaking at an event in Rome, Sergio Mattarella underlined the importance of free trade for Italy, the EU, and the world by large, and said: "We have to be calm without feeding excessive concerns, because the EU has the strength to calmly, authoritatively intervene to counter an unjustified decision such as the imposition of tariffs."

The EU is a strong entity, so it must intervene calmly, but also with determination, he added, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

But Mattarella also stressed that the bloc needs reforms in the face of present and future challenges, particularly in the domain of decision making.

"Swift and timely responses are needed. Europe needs to update itself," he said.