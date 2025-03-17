EU foreign policy chief welcomes Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday supported the Arab-led plan to reconstruct Gaza, emphasizing the EU's commitment to assisting in the region's recovery.

"We welcome the Arab reconstruction plan, Gaza reconstruction plan, and try to help as much as we can," Kallas stated at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

She underscored the need for international collaboration in restoring stability to the war-torn enclave, highlighting that the EU stands ready to provide support where needed.

Kallas' comments come at a time of increasing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The destruction caused by the ongoing conflict has left thousands displaced and infrastructure in ruins, requiring urgent rebuilding efforts.

While the details of the Arab reconstruction plan remain to be fully outlined, its reception by EU leaders like Kallas signals a broader willingness to contribute to Gaza's recovery.

Beyond reconstruction efforts, Kallas also addressed broader geopolitical concerns, including conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

On Ukraine, she welcomed recent peace talks in Jeddah but emphasized that "the ball is in Russia's court" regarding its willingness to negotiate in good faith.

"They are presenting as conditions all their ultimate goals that they want to achieve from the war," she noted, questioning Russia's commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Regarding Syria, Kallas expressed deep concern over escalating violence, warning that "the hope in Syria is really hanging by a thread."

She stressed the importance of working with regional partners to ensure stability and emphasized the need for accountability in addressing past atrocities.

She also highlighted the ongoing Syria conference as an opportunity to discuss measures to bring long-term peace to the region.

Regarding US tariffs on Europe, Kallas noted that while the EU does not seek a trade war, it is prepared to defend its interests if necessary.

"If the trade wars are, you know, started against us, so we will also react and protect our interests," she stated.