EU ‘ready’ for possible additional tariffs from US: Spokesperson

The EU is "ready" in case the US responds to countermeasures taken by the EU against Washington's tariffs on steel and aluminum, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We are ready for whatever may happen. We have been ready for over a year," Olof Gill said in a news conference in Brussels.

Gill expressed regret over the 25% tariffs that the US imposed on steel and aluminum imports on Wednesday.

"We urge the US to immediately lift the decreed tariffs and start negotiations to avoid new tariffs in the future," he added.

Stating that they want to negotiate with the US to avoid tariffs, Gill reiterated that they are ready for the possible consequences of the US decision.

The 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday.

The EU announced that it would impose counter tariffs on $28 billion worth of US goods from next month.

The EU also published a list of US products that could be subject to counter-tariffs.

The 99-page list includes meat, chicken, turkey, milk and cream, nuts, coffee, fruits and vegetables, alcoholic beverages, chewing gum, electronic cigarettes, whiskey associated with the American lifestyle, clothing, hand tools, machinery and motorcycles.