European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following a shouting match between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.

"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people," she posted on X. "Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."