EU to monitor actions of Syrian authorities, foreign policy chief says

The EU will closely observe the actions of the new authorities in Syria to determine whether they follow through their previous commitments, EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

In an interview she gave to Italian La Stampa, Kallas expressed cautious optimism about the country's future but acknowledged the situation remains uncertain, noting that the EU is in discussions with regional foreign ministers, emphasizing the need to avoid radicalization, terrorism, and the persecution of minorities, while preventing a return to civil war.

She also highlighted that the EU will not yet focus on removing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its terrorist list but will continue engaging with them, as long as the interactions align with EU principles.

Kallas confirmed that EU foreign ministers will meet on Dec. 16 to assess the ongoing situation in Syria, including the status of refugees, and discuss a common approach to their voluntary return under international law.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Kallas emphasized that no negotiations are taking place, as Russia is not willing to engage.

She reiterated that the EU must apply pressure on Russia to end the conflict and warned that if Russia succeeds, it could trigger further, even larger, conflicts.