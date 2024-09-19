EU foreign policy chief condemns exploding device attacks in Lebanon

The European Union's foreign policy chief released a statement Wednesday condemning a series of deadly explosions of pagers and other electronic devices in Lebanon, calling it "unacceptable."

"I firmly condemn today's new attack via the explosion of a high number of electronic devices across Lebanon, which has caused several casualties and a high number of injuries," said Josep Borrell.

"Once again, the indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and heavy collateral damage among civilians and the broader consequences for the entire population, including fear and terror and the collapse of hospitals," he added.

He said he joins UN human rights chief Volker Turk's call for an independent investigation.

"Whoever is behind these attacks aims to spread terror in Lebanon," he said.

Borrell underlined that the risk of military escalation, with devastating consequences for the entire region, requires an "urgent mobilization."

A new wave of explosions of wireless communications devices across Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 450, according to the Health Ministry.

It marked the second consecutive day of device explosions, which have so far killed 26 and injured more than 3,000.