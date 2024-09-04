EU chief says 'tough' to get more women on top team

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday it had been a "tough journey" getting member states to nominate more women for the EU's top team -- after falling short of gender parity.

Von der Leyen had asked EU countries to put forward both a man and a woman to fill the jobs of commissioners in her new administration after elections in June.

But most member states ignored that request and just nine women have been nominated to serve alongside von der Leyen in the 27-member college, including Estonian former premier Kaja Kallas as the bloc's top diplomat.

"It's a tough journey without any question -- but that does not at all change my conviction and my determination," von der Leyen said.

"The process is ongoing. By now, we are at double digits for women, but I haven't seen all potential candidates."

Von der Leyen, who secured a second term as commission chief in July, is expected to unveil her proposed lineup for the top jobs next week.

She insisted that the "first criteria is competence" when it comes to choosing the make-up of her new commission.

"Sometimes the man is better qualified than the woman. Sometimes you also have the other way around," von der Leyen said.

The European Parliament will then have to vet and approve each candidate -- and may seek to alter the gender balance.









