EU ambassadors approve $4.5B for Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts

EU ambassadors have approved the disbursement of the first instalment of around €4.2 billion (about $4.55 billion) as part of a fund to support Ukraine's reconstruction and continued functioning of public administration, Hungarian presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"Today, Ambassadors adopted the first instalment under the Ukraine Plan of the Ukraine Facility Regulation, paving the way for the transfer of nearly €4.2 bn to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, and modernization," the presidency stated on X.

"As a next step, the @EUCouncil will move ahead with a written procedure," it added.









