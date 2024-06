Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday slammed as "outrageous" a multi-million dollar fine imposed by the EU's top court on Hungary for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws.

"The ECJ's decision to fine Hungary with 200M euros plus 1M euros daily(!!!) for defending the borders of the European Union is outrageous and unacceptable," the nationalist premier wrote on X, adding that "illegal migrants are more important to the Brussels bureaucrats than their own European citizens".