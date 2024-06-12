EU reiterates support to peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

The EU on Wednesday reiterated its support to this week's peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland that is not being attended by Russia and China.

"It is not a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This summit rather aims to develop among the participating countries common parameters for peace, grounded in international law and the UN Charter," said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who will attend the June 15-16 summit.

He said the summit would also focus on practical issues including enhancing nuclear security, facilitating the exchange of war prisoners, return of abducted Ukrainian children to their families, ensuring free navigation and protecting Black Sea port infrastructure. "Progress in these areas could open avenues for engagement with Russia in other areas over time," he added.

Accusing Russia of trying to undermine the summit and criticizing China deciding not to attend the summit, Borrell maintained that Ukraine's 10-point peace formula remains the most credible basis for future peace negotiations.

"Proposals that do not reference the UN Charter and ignore Ukraine's political sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to self-defense would amount to rewarding the aggressor and legitimizing Russia's attempts to redraw borders by force. Such proposals cannot bring lasting peace," Borrell said.

He stressed that "we must continue to match our diplomatic efforts with military support, in line with Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense as per article 51 of the UN Charter. Given that Putin shows no intention to negotiate in good faith, Europe's continued military support to Ukraine remains just as crucial to peace in Ukraine as our support for a diplomatic track."