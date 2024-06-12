EU announces extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it will impose additional customs duties of up to 38.1% on electric vehicles imported from China beginning July 4.

The investigation, which began last year, has provisionally concluded that Chinese battery electric vehicles (BEV) benefit from "unfair subsidies," resulting in a competitive gap.

The first provisional decision sets individual duties for BYD at 17.4%, Geely at 20%, and SAIC at 38.1%.

Other Chinese producers not sampled by the commission will be subject to a duty rate of 21%, while all other producers, which did not cooperate in the investigation will be subject to residual duty of 38.1%.

Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president for an economy that works for people, and trade commissioner, said the move aims not to close the EU market to Chinese EVs, but to ensure fair competition.