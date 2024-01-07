EU welcomes Kosovo, Serbia decisions to formally recognize each other’s vehicle license plates

The European Union on Sunday welcomed the decisions of Kosovo and Serbia to formally recognize each other's vehicle license plates and fully abolish the sticker regime.

"This decision is a positive step in the implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalisation, as well as past Dialogue commitments related to Freedom of Movement," the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Borrell said the decision demonstrates that progress towards normalization of relations is possible.

"This also constitutes a step in the right direction towards better regional and European integration of the Western Balkans, which ultimately benefits the citizens of the region," he said.

Serbia has announced that drivers with Kosovo license plates can enter Serbian territory from Jan. 1.

The decision ended a long-running dispute that arose following Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia considers Kosovo, which declared its unilateral independence in 2008, as its territory.

Car license plates became a source of contention due to their display of national symbols.

Until 2024, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers on their license plates that covered up the respective symbols.

Meanwhile, Serbs living in Kosovo also had a problem with the issue.

According to Pristina, any license plates that have not been changed as of Dec. 15 would be considered illegal, and the vehicle owners will be barred from driving in the region.

In early November, Serbs living in Kosovo began replacing their vehicle license plates issued by Serbian institutions and symbolizing Kosovo cities with RKS license plates, ending a long-standing dispute.

Kosovo authorities estimate that there are approximately 10,000 vehicles with illegal license plates.

The process of changing the license plates has caused crises many times in the north of the country.

Serbs who did not want to change their license plates set up barricades on the main streets of the northern settlements on July 31, 2022, and collectively resigned from the central and local institutions of Kosovo in November of the same year.

In 2023, more than 10 vehicles belonging to Kosovo Serbs who received RKS license plates were set on fire by an unidentified person or persons while parked.