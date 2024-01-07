Many GSM lines used by Israel’s Mossad decrypted amid espionage operation

In the counter-espionage operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization against MOSSAD, it has been revealed that 7 different GSM lines used by the Cyber Operations Center (IÇOM) of the Israeli Intelligence Service were decrypted.

It was disclosed that MOSSAD established contacts through these lines, revealing names closely associated with the Hamas leadership. Among the arresting information in the investigation file are details about the manager of an organization providing scholarships to Palestinian students and a health support personnel dealing with injured and needy individuals brought from Palestine.

Many of the apprehended individuals in the operation provided detailed accounts of their actions on behalf of MOSSAD.

Furthermore, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office for Terrorism Crimes Investigation Bureau, obtaining striking information, exposed how individuals connected to the Israeli intelligence service established contact with Palestinian and Syrian nationals in Türkiye, obtaining crucial information and documents for Israel.

The investigation revealed the methods of international money transfers through companies, remittance offices, and live couriers for payments.

DISCLOSURE OF 7 NUMBERS USED BY THE ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE SERVICE



As part of the investigation, 7 different foreign GSM lines used by the Cyber Operations Center (IÇOM) of the Israeli Intelligence Service were decrypted. It was determined that MOSSAD, in contact with suspects in Türkiye through these lines, continued communication through Telegram, Whatsapp applications, and social media accounts. It was noted that MOSSAD aimed to target Palestinian nationals and their families residing in Türkiye in all its activities.

THEY HAVE INFILTRATED THE CLOSE CIRCLE OF HAMAS LEADERS

While examinations of the digital materials obtained from the arrested suspects are ongoing, initial findings indicate that MOSSAD has also infiltrated close associates of the Palestinian and Hamas leadership. Among the identified suspects working for MOSSAD is M.Z., who served as the close protection for Hamas official Khalidi Almasal.

It was learned that the wanted suspect had received money from a company associated with the Israeli intelligence, along with Mohamad A., who was taken into custody. Mohamad A. revealed that M.Z. worked as the bodyguard for Khalidi Almasal, the president of Hamas, and left him after experiencing problems with Almasal. The brother of Ahmed A., a Palestinian national working for the Israeli intelligence and receiving payment, was found to be the social media advisor for Hamas leader Ismail Heniyye.

SHARING INFORMATION ABOUT INJURED INDIVIDUALS FROM PALESTINE

One of the suspects working for MOSSAD, Hazem M., employed as a Health Support personnel in the Fatih Health Directorate, was specifically involved in dealing with injured and needy individuals brought from Palestine in recent times. It was indicated that he shared information collected about these individuals with the Israeli intelligence. Another suspect, Ahmet A., a real estate expert in Istanbul, was found to have shared pictures of two different sites in Istanbul with the Israeli intelligence. He also prepared a report on the percentage of foreigners residing in these sites based on information obtained from site managements.

Ahmet A. stated in his testimony, 'Someone I met on a real estate application on the internet asked me to take pictures of two different sites and find out the percentage of foreigners living there. In return for what I did, I received 884 dollars and 115 Euros.'

Kadir A., working as an assistant administrative affairs manager in an educational foundation in Istanbul, was found to be in contact with the phone lines used by the Israeli intelligence. It was revealed that the foundation provided scholarships to students in Gaza, Palestine.

PHOTOS OF APARTMENT AND DOOR NUMBERS REVEALED

Halid H., recruited by MOSSAD, saved one of the phone numbers belonging to the Israeli Intelligence Service Cyber Operations Center on his phone as 'Suphi Kardeşimin Oğlu Mahmut' (Nephew of my Brother Suphi Mahmut). It was determined that he sent visuals to this number, especially including images of apartment units and door numbers.

It was found that the suspect received 12,400 liras from Syria on December 14th in exchange for the tasks he performed. Israa K., who is in contact with the GSM lines used by MOSSAD, mentioned that she was asked to take pictures of certain places, and she was offered 100 dollars in return.

THEY REQUESTED A VIDEO OF SULEYMANIYE MOSQUE

Arrested woman Amal Sallam S. recorded the foreign GSM number belonging to MOSSAD in her contacts as 'Likelysales.' It was revealed that she engaged in discussions about reconnaissance, videos, and photo work. The person contacting her sent 150 dollars via Bitcoin, and she requested a video of the interior and exterior of Süleymaniye Mosque, which she sent after having her husband record it due to her illness.

The same woman also sent photos of a site in Başakşehir through her husband, receiving 250 dollars in return. Additionally, she was asked to provide a report on which of two GSM companies offered better service, and she prepared and submitted the report.

MASSIVE MONEY TRANSFERS FROM FRANCE

One of the suspects, Mahmud İ., who received numerous money transfers from France, was asked to provide photos of a business on Taksim Istiklal Avenue. He received 1,200 liras in cash from an office in Esenyurt in return, using the hawala method."