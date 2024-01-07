U.S. concerned Netanyahu might exploit Hezbollah conflict to maintain his grip on power: Report

The U.S. is concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might exploit the Lebanon front to ensure his political survival, the Washington Post cited senior U.S. officials as saying on Sunday.

The Washington Post quoted the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's assessment, suggesting that Israel would face challenges succeeding in a war against Lebanese group Hezbollah, especially with forces stretched thin due to the Gaza conflict.

The report highlighted Hezbollah's capabilities, saying that the group possesses "well-trained fighters and tens of thousands of missiles."

The U.S. assessment indicated that Hezbollah tends to "avoid a major conflict," the report said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel tomorrow, where he will discuss "concrete steps to prevent the escalation," Washington Post added.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of rockets and gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

