Berlin protesters form massive vehicle convoy to decry Israel attacks on Gaza

Thousands of protesters gathered in the heart of Berlin on Sunday to denounce Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators crowded the June 17 Street with a striking vehicle convoy that traversed the city, drawing attention to the atrocities occurring in Gaza.

On the iconic street, situated between the historic Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column, demonstrators congregated with their vehicles adorned with poignant symbols.

They topped their vehicles with Palestinian flags, models representing children killed in Israel's attacks, and signs saying "Protect Gaza," "This is not war, it's genocide," and "Stop the genocide."

Later, the protesters with the vehicle convoy passed through central areas of the city, honking their horns along the route to protest Israeli killings in Gaza.

The Berlin police took extensive security measures, stopping traffic in the areas where the convoy passed.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 22,800 Palestinians and injuring more than 58,400 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.