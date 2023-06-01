Perpetrators of violence in Kosovo have to be accountable, says EU foreign policy chief

The violence in northern Kosovo has to be condemned and the perpetrators of it have to be accountable, the EU foreign policy chief said on Thursday.

Josep Borrell's remarks came during his doorstep before the 2nd European Political Community Summit, which is bringing together the leaders of European countries on the continent and the heads of EU institutions in Bulboaca, Moldova.

"We have to insist that the violence is not the way," he said, recalling that he met Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Wednesday and he expects to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Everybody has to try to avoid any kind of escalation and uncoordinated moves," added Borrell.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Albanians are the largest ethnic group in Kosovo, followed by Serbs, especially in the north, near the border with Serbia.

During the clashes, at least 30 NATO soldiers were injured.

About Russia's Thursday attack on Kyiv in which two children were among the fatalities, he said this is another sign that "Russia continues attacking civilian population in Ukraine."

"I hope that the presence of so many leaders here, very close to Ukraine at some kilometers of the border, will send a strong message about the unity of many, many states ... on defending international order, on defending the rights of the people, defending sovereignty of the countries."

He also noted that stability, connectivity, and security are the three key words of the summit from the point of view of building a common frame policy for the EU.