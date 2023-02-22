EU countries fail to agree new Russia sanctions - diplomats

European Union countries on Wednesday failed to agree on a new set of sanctions against Russia meant to be in place for the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, four diplomatic sources in the bloc's hub Brussels said.

"There are several issues outstanding, including on rubber and reporting obligations of Russian assets in Europe," said one of the sources, who all spoke under condition of anonymity due to confidentiatlity of the negotiations among the 27 EU states.

More talks among Brussels representatives of EU member countries were due on Thursday afternoon, said the sources.

The proposed package includes trade curbs worth more than 10 billion euros, according to the bloc's chief executive.

















