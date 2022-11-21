News European Union German foreign minister visits France amid bilateral tensions

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has stressed the role of Germany and France in setting the pace in Europe.



Speaking on Monday at the start of a visit to Paris at a time of tensions between the two countries, Baerbock said Germany and France must "set the pace together when it is needed."



She was making a joint appearance with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna, meeting students of a so-called AbiBac class. The course allows pupils to obtain the French Baccalauréat and the German Abitur at the same time and thus gain access to universities in both countries.



Colonna emphasized the importance of face-to-face meetings. "It is important to see each other and meet often," she said. "It's very different from working on dossiers at a distance."



Against the background of the Russian war in Ukraine, Baerbock stressed the need for unity "If we all play together to the same beat, then we can unleash the full strength of Europe," she said.



"Our strength is unity in diversity," Baerbock said against the backdrop of the sanctions on Russia and aid for Ukraine adopted in Europe and internationally.



"When Europe has to stand together because our values, our home, have to be defended, we play together," Baerbock said.



At the end of October, the Franco-German Council of Ministers was postponed; According to Colonna, it will now be held at the end of January. The reason given for the postponement was the need for coordination on both sides, for example on defence and energy issues.



Baerbock later took part in the third international donor conference in Paris for the Republic of Moldova, which has been particularly badly hit by the consequences of the war in Ukraine









