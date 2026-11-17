Hungary suspends rail traffic with Ukraine for 2 days after Russian drone strike

Hungary will suspend rail traffic with Ukraine for two days following a Russian drone strike in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Tuesday, according to news outlet Telex.

"We will stop rail traffic between Hungary and Ukraine for today and tomorrow," Magyar said in a post on US social media company Facebook.

He said the Hungarian crew of a train arriving from Hungary had been evacuated after a Russian drone crashed about 300 meters (984 feet) from the railway station in Mukachevo, also known by its Hungarian name, Munkacs.

The drone struck the yard of a factory in the city Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said three waves of Russian Geran-2 drones had targeted Transcarpathia, primarily areas near Mukachevo and Uzhhorod.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted several drones, while reports of other impacts were being assessed, she said in a Facebook post.

The air alert in the Ukrainian region was later lifted.

Hungary's railway operator MAV said Ukrainian Railways was not accepting or dispatching trains because of the air alert, with the suspension in place for an unspecified period.



