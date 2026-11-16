2 killed as Russia, Ukraine exchange accusations about overnight attacks

At least two people were killed as Russia and Ukraine on Monday exchanged accusations concerning overnight airstrikes.

In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram that several multi-story buildings in Dnipro have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack, noting that one person was killed and three others were injured as a result.

Acting Zaporizhzhia Gov. Mykhailo Semikin said one person was killed and two others were injured due to a Russian strike in the region. He added that the attack targeted an infrastructure facility, due to which a vehicle caught fire.

Vinnytsia Gov. Nataliya Zabolotna said initially that a critical industrial facility was hit in her region, though none have been killed or injured. She later reported that energy infrastructure sites were hit, but gave no further details.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said separately that a fire broke out in the warehouse facilities of an enterprise in the region, indicating that four private residential houses were also damaged.

Ukraine's Air Force claims it shot down 131 out of 158 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its overnight strikes hit a dry-cargo vessel while it was transiting at sea, as well as a railway locomotive near the railway station in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

It claimed that the modes of transportation were "utilized to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine."