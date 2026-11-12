Severe weather triggers river overflows, evacuations in Italy

Severe weather hit Italy's Tuscany region, causing rivers and streams to overflow and prompting the evacuation of around 100 people on Thursday, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

Heavy rainfall affected the areas of Massa, Carrara and parts of the Tyrrhenian coast as the Tuscany region remained under a red weather alert until midnight Thursday.

In Massa, the Frigido River overflowed, while around 100 people from the hamlets of Casette and Forno remained evacuated after a landslide cut off road access to the villages.

Several smaller streams and the Serchio River overflowed in the province of Lucca, while homes in the Serchio floodplain in San Giuliano Terme, Pisa, remained evacuated and a bridge in the Ripafratta area remained closed.

A road was also temporarily closed in both directions in the Caprigliola area of Massa-Carrara following an overnight landslide, with traffic diverted.