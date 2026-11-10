Temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU falls to 4.37M

The number of Ukrainians benefiting from temporary protection in the European Union fell to 4.37 million at the end of September, down over 61,000 from the previous month, according to new Eurostat data.

As of Sept. 30, a total of 4.37 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine due to the ongoing war-now in its fifth year-were holding temporary protection status across the 27 member states.

Germany hosted the largest number of beneficiaries, with 1.3 million people, accounting for 29.7% of the EU total, followed by Poland with some 858,500 (19.6%) and the Czech Republic with nearly 392,000 (9%).

Poland saw the sharpest decline, with the number of beneficiaries dropping by 80,850, or 8.6%, while the Czech Republic saw a decrease of 6,640, or 1.7%.

Ukrainian citizens accounted for 98.5% of all temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU.

Adult women represented 44.1% of the total, adult men 27.9%, and minors 28%.

The EU introduced temporary protection in March 2022 following the start of the war in Ukraine.





